3 teens sought in shooting of 16-year-old shot at Philly playground

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three suspects all under the age of 18 wanted in connection to a shooting at a playground in North Philadelphia.
Police were called to the Marie Winchester Playground on the 2300 block of North 15th Street around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators believe a 13, 15, and 17-year-old may responsible for the shooting.
Police said despite earlier reports, no arrests have been made.
This story has been updated to show the victim is 16 years of age.
