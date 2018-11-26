3 victims critically injured after shooting in Kensington

Three victims are hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 10:11 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Water Street.According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot in the upper-left calf, a 37-year-old man was shot once in each leg, and a male of an unknown age was shot once in the chest and twice in the left arm.There was no word on any arrests or a motive for this shooting.------