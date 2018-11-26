3 victims critically injured after shooting in Kensington

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Three victims are hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 10:11 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Water Street.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot in the upper-left calf, a 37-year-old man was shot once in each leg, and a male of an unknown age was shot once in the chest and twice in the left arm.

There was no word on any arrests or a motive for this shooting.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Flyers fire General Manager Ron Hextall
Child, 2 teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain At Times
Delaware Memorial Bridge reopens following gas leak
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Armed robbers steal $12K from Family Dollar in Philadelphia
Police suggest man killed in mall shouldn't have held his gun
Show More
Police: Father abducted his 2 kids, other child in North Philadelphia
Action News Morning Update
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Tanker truck overturns on I-95, causes traffic jam
Witnesses: Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
More News