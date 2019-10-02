400 pairs of underwear stolen from Victoria's Secret; 3 suspects wanted

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for three people who are allegedly involved in the theft of roughly 400 pairs of undergarments from Victoria's Secret.It happened on September 25 around 7:32 p.m. at a Victoria's Secret located at 300 S. Rt. 73 in Marlton.According to Evesham Township police, one suspect acted as a lookout while two others began placing merchandise in a large blue bag. Police say the stolen items were valued at roughly $4,200.The trio is also suspected of committing the same style shoplifting from a Victoria's Secret Store in Yonkers and Queens, New York,Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-983-1116.