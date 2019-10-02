400 pairs of underwear stolen from Victoria's Secret; 3 suspects wanted

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for three people who are allegedly involved in the theft of roughly 400 pairs of undergarments from Victoria's Secret.
It happened on September 25 around 7:32 p.m. at a Victoria's Secret located at 300 S. Rt. 73 in Marlton.
According to Evesham Township police, one suspect acted as a lookout while two others began placing merchandise in a large blue bag. Police say the stolen items were valued at roughly $4,200.
The trio is also suspected of committing the same style shoplifting from a Victoria's Secret Store in Yonkers and Queens, New York,
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-983-1116.
