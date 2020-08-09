3 women, one who may be pregnant; 1 male shot in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting involving four people in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 3800 hundred block of Poplar Street in Mantua.

Police say three of the victims are female, one who may be pregnant. A male was also shot.

The victims were was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with no word yet on conditions or the victims or the circumstances of the shooting.

No arrest has been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
Missing Del. boy found in Calif., search for mother continues
Philly sanitation worker holds fundraiser for PPE
'We were all very lucky': Good Samaritans save family from flooded car
Simmons to undergo surgery, timetable for return unknown: Source
Tree topples onto Schuylkill Expressway, vehicles crash
Show More
7-year-old boy caught in crossfire to be laid to rest
6-year-old girl shot released from hospital, $10K reward offered
Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands
AccuWeather: Warmer, Humid Sunday
Police search for woman missing since June
More TOP STORIES News