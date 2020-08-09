3 women, one who may be pregnant; 1 male shot in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting involving four people in West Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 3800 hundred block of Poplar Street in Mantua.Police say three of the victims are female, one who may be pregnant. A male was also shot.The victims were was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with no word yet on conditions or the victims or the circumstances of the shooting.No arrest has been made at this time.