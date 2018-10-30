3 workers hurt in industrial accident in Delaware City

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (WPVI) --The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating an industrial accident that sent three refinery workers to the hospital Tuesday morning.
Chopper 6 HD was over PBF Energy in Delaware City.
Fire officials say three were injured a blast, but refinery officials only confirm the injuries but not the blast.
A 39-year-old worker was burned on his face and arms.
A 36-year-old man was also seriously burned on his face and neck.
A third man suffered burns to his feet.
