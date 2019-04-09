3-year-old boy dies after being struck by a car

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy was killed while playing with his twin brother Monday afternoon.The boys were playing in the driveway of a property, owned by a family member when a driver hit one of the children killing him.Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says the adult accompanying the children was the landlord of the the multi-family home at 917 Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills.It's not clear who was driving the striking vehicle or which vehicle fatally hit the boy.Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub is asking the public for help, "I pray that no crimes were committed. But if there was a crime committed, we'll investigate it, solve it and prosecute it if that's what it takes."The family member of the 3-year-old boy drove him to Jefferson Bucks Hospital with a skull-fracture.He was pronounced dead.