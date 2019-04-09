3-year-old boy dies after being struck by a car

By
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy was killed while playing with his twin brother Monday afternoon.

The boys were playing in the driveway of a property, owned by a family member when a driver hit one of the children killing him.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says the adult accompanying the children was the landlord of the the multi-family home at 917 Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills.

It's not clear who was driving the striking vehicle or which vehicle fatally hit the boy.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub is asking the public for help, "I pray that no crimes were committed. But if there was a crime committed, we'll investigate it, solve it and prosecute it if that's what it takes."

The family member of the 3-year-old boy drove him to Jefferson Bucks Hospital with a skull-fracture.

He was pronounced dead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pa. newschild deathpedestrian struckchild killed
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News