30-year-old man shot, killed in East Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 14th district are investigating a homicide Saturday in the city's East Germantown section.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on the 100 block of E. Duval Street.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, in the head and back.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics a short time after.

Officials say no weapon has been recovered from the scene.

There is no word on any arrest made at this time.
