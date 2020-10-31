30-year-old man shot, killed in East Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 14th district are investigating a homicide Saturday in the city's East Germantown section.
The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on the 100 block of E. Duval Street.
Police say a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, in the head and back.
The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics a short time after.
Officials say no weapon has been recovered from the scene.
There is no word on any arrest made at this time.
