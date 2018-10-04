READING, Pa. (WPVI) --A third suspect has surrendered to face charges in connection with a woman's murder last October in Berks County.
Christian Carmona-Llanos, 26, is accused of helping to dump the body of 23-year-old Madison Walb. He surrendered to authorities late Wednesday night.
Another suspect, Carmen Morales Feliciano, 25, is charged with murder in Walb's death, while her 22-year-old brother, Christopher Morales-Feliciano, is also charged with helping to try and conceal the crime.
Walb's body was found in a wooded area off Riegel Road in Lower Heidelberg Township last fall.
According to District Attorney John Adams, Walb could be seen on surveillance video entering a first-floor apartment in the 800 block of Penn Street in Reading shortly after 1 a.m. on October 6, 2017.
That's where Carmen Morales-Feliciano allegedly shot Walb in the head. A motive for the killing is not yet known, Adams said.
Around 1:45 a.m., the siblings were seen exiting the apartment, and at 2:37 a.m. Christopher Morales-Feliciano and Christian Carmona-Llanos enter the building, officials said.
A short time later, the two men were allegedly seen on surveillance video removing a large piece of rolled-up carpet. The video appeared showed Walb's arm dangling from the carpet, Adams said.
The carpet was taken to an awaiting vehicle, and Carmen allegedly drove them to Lower Heidelberg to dispose of Walb's body.
Then, investigators say, Carmen Morales-Feliciano - who had been allegedly selling drugs before the murder - went back to the scene and continued to sell drugs.
Carmen and Christopher Morales-Feliciano are already in custody on unrelated charges, Adams said.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps