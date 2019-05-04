4 accused of stealing $100K in Apple merchandise from Amazon in Delaware

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- Four Amazon workers from New Castle County, Delaware are accused of stealing from their employer.Police say the four coworkers ran a theft ring inside the Fulfillment Center in Middletown.They're accused of swindling more than $100,000 worth of Apple merchandise.Investigators obtained search warrants and recovered some of the stolen items.Three of the suspects - Tyaisha Butler, Taneesha Pinkett and Isaac Francis - were arrested, arraigned, and released.