4 accused of stealing $100K in Apple merchandise from Amazon in Delaware

EMBED <>More Videos

4 accused of stealing from Amazon in Delaware. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 3, 2019.

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- Four Amazon workers from New Castle County, Delaware are accused of stealing from their employer.

Police say the four coworkers ran a theft ring inside the Fulfillment Center in Middletown.

They're accused of swindling more than $100,000 worth of Apple merchandise.

Investigators obtained search warrants and recovered some of the stolen items.

Three of the suspects - Tyaisha Butler, Taneesha Pinkett and Isaac Francis - were arrested, arraigned, and released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
middletowntheftamazondelaware news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dashcam captures wrong way driver before fatal crash on I-95
No injuries after plane in Florida slides off runway, lands in river
The Sixers, The Big 4, and The City of Brotherly Love
Jimmy Rollins to retire tonight as a Phillie at Citizens Bank Park
2 critically injured in Lower Macungie crash
N. Korea launches 'barrage' of short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan: Officials
Show More
Student accused of setting off smoke device in Del. school
Technology that could change transit in Philadelphia
Police: Man posed as water dept. employee in robbery
Trump discusses 'Russian Hoax' in long call with Putin
Woman stabbed multiple times, killed in West Philly
More TOP STORIES News