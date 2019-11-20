4 charged in Lehigh County car wash drug dealing bust

WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people were arrested in connection to a drug dealing investigation at a car wash, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.The suspects were arrested after an eight-month investigation at Champion Han Car Wash on the 1100 block of MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.According to the D.A., members of the Lehigh County Drug Task Force made seven purchases of fentanyl and heroin from employees of the car wash in that time.These transactions occurred at the car wash, and other locations in Whitehall and Allentown.On Monday, task force members served two search warrants at houses in Allentown.Authorities seized 2.8 kilos of a combination of heroin and fentanyl, two semi-automatic pistols, two vehicles and a substantial amount of money, the D.A. said.Brian Badia, 29, Julio De la Cruz, 23, Ruddy Leonor-Severino, 35, and Raymundo Reyes, 29, were arrested on drug-related charges.The four were taken to Lehigh County Jail.