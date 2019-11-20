4 charged in Lehigh County car wash drug dealing bust

(Shutterstock)

WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people were arrested in connection to a drug dealing investigation at a car wash, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.

The suspects were arrested after an eight-month investigation at Champion Han Car Wash on the 1100 block of MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.

According to the D.A., members of the Lehigh County Drug Task Force made seven purchases of fentanyl and heroin from employees of the car wash in that time.



These transactions occurred at the car wash, and other locations in Whitehall and Allentown.

On Monday, task force members served two search warrants at houses in Allentown.

Authorities seized 2.8 kilos of a combination of heroin and fentanyl, two semi-automatic pistols, two vehicles and a substantial amount of money, the D.A. said.

Brian Badia, 29, Julio De la Cruz, 23, Ruddy Leonor-Severino, 35, and Raymundo Reyes, 29, were arrested on drug-related charges.

The four were taken to Lehigh County Jail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drugs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Off-duty officer fired at 6 times while stopping West Philly bar fight
Man critical after stabbing in Center City
Philly FOP fires back at Malcolm Jenkins after op-ed on police department
HS football game to resume at Linc after 3 shot in NJ
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Show More
AccuWeather: Dry, breezy and chilly today
NC walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
College student falls 150 feet to her death after slipping off cliff on night hike
30 states see early flu season activity: CDC
WATCH: Ice-cream bandits raid freezer during open house
More TOP STORIES News