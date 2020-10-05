4 charged with attempted murder after shots fired at officers' home in Camden

The gunfire erupted on the night of Tuesday, September 15.
The officers, R. Cintron and J. Ibanez, and their 10-day-old baby were inside the home on the 2900 block of Clinton Street in Camden, New Jersey, when six bullets struck the house.
Some of the bullets penetrated the home, but luckily the family was on the second floor when the gunfire erupted and no one was injured.
The suspects were charged with three counts of attempted murder and related offenses.
BREAKING: Camden County Police announce the arrests of FOUR PEOPLE who allegedly shot rounds into the home of two police officers @6abc https://t.co/0QF9HNB0Jk pic.twitter.com/wKyFxYnQ8M— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) October 5, 2020
They were identified as:
Kobbie Johnson, 30, of Collingswood
Julio Nieves, 19, of Pennsauken
Jaqwa Styles, 19, of Pennsauken
Jeremiah McDonald, 18, of Pennsauken
On Monday, Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki revealed those suspects were not targeting those officers and in fact, shot into the wrong home.
"The specific motive, we can't get into at this time," said Wysocki. "We're still actively investigating the case even though we've made four arrests."
"We know there's always an uptick in some of the violent things that can occur in this job and I think it makes them feel a little bit safer knowing people aren't out in the city just targeting police officers," said FOP 218 President Rick Kumker.
Chief Wysocki said gun violence is at record levels he hasn't seen since 2012, adding that the city has faced 12 homicides in the last six weeks, including Sunday's death of 74-year-old grandmother Sheila Baskin.
The FBI announced the Violent Crime Initiative, a multi-agency partnership to reduce violent crime in Camden.
"At regular meetings, federal, state and local partners exchange information on these incidents and any emerging criminal hotspots," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Driscoll. "These joint investigations are coordinated and intelligence resources are shared."
The police department said they could not have made the arrests without the help of local, state and federal agencies like the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey State Police, ATF and DEA.
The four suspects are currently being held at the Camden County Jail.