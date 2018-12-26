EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4968480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 4 critically injured in Garden State Parkway crash. Watch the report from Action News at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2018.

#NJSP investigating fatal MVA on @GSParkway SB MP 81.3 in Berkeley Twp. TT vs car. 4 confirmed fatalities to occupants of car. No injuries to TT driver. Right lane closed. Troopers responded at 2:50 am. No additional info available. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) December 26, 2018

Four people are dead following a horrific crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey.The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway south of Exit 81 in Berkeley Township.A car apparently slammed into the back of a tanker truck.The four victims in the crash were all occupants of the car.The driver of the tanker truck was not seriously hurt.New Jersey State Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.So far, no word on the identities of the victims.-----