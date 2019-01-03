EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5008028" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters battle fire at Trenton boarding house. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.

Four firefighters have suffered injuries while battling a stubborn boarding house fire in Trenton, New Jersey.Two of the injured firefighters were burned. But all are expected to be OK.There remains fears that the 100-year-old building on the 900 block of State Street could collapse.Firefighters continue to blast water on the fire that broke out around 1 a.m. Thursday.Bruce Keys, the boarding house owner, says eight people live in the building that houses four apartments.Keys says the interconnected smoke alarms woke him up. He ran and saw the flames in an empty guestroom."All this fire came out from inside the wall. It was burning. The whole ceiling went up in flames," Keys said.Keys said he had to grab a ladder to help a man who was on the roof. The man was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital.The owner says he does not have insurance.A cause of the fire is under investigation.------