4 firefighters injured battling Trenton boarding house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters injured battling Trenton boarding house fire,. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.

By
TRENTON (WPVI) --
Four firefighters have suffered injuries while battling a stubborn boarding house fire in Trenton, New Jersey.

Two of the injured firefighters were burned. But all are expected to be OK.

There remains fears that the 100-year-old building on the 900 block of State Street could collapse.

Firefighters continue to blast water on the fire that broke out around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Bruce Keys, the boarding house owner, says eight people live in the building that houses four apartments.

Keys says the interconnected smoke alarms woke him up. He ran and saw the flames in an empty guestroom.

"All this fire came out from inside the wall. It was burning. The whole ceiling went up in flames," Keys said.

Keys said he had to grab a ladder to help a man who was on the roof. The man was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital.

The owner says he does not have insurance.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters battle fire at Trenton boarding house. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsfirefirefighter injuredfirefightersTrenton
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victims with ties to Mummers killed in head-on crash
ShopRite to close in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Vandal slashes 132 tires in Tredyffrin Township
Car windows smashed in Chester County
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
Letter carrier reports she was sexually assaulted in West Oak Lane
Show More
Wallingford-Swarthmore holds meeting on racially-motivated incidents
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cool Today
Man accused of shooting at police during chase charged
2 surrender in theft of N.J. orthodontist's baby bear statue
Mummers club says criticism of skit based on misunderstanding
More News