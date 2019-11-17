4 people shot while sitting in cars in 2 separate incidents; 2 dead

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were shot in a matter of two hours in Philadelphia early Sunday, two of whom have died.Around 12:45 a.m. a man and a woman were shot while sitting in a car on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue in the city's Germantown section.Police said the man managed to drive a short distance with several gunshot wounds, although he struck at least three cars. He subsequently died from his injuries.A female passenger in the car was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.In a separate incident, two men were shot as they were sitting in a car in the city's Hunting Park section.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at a red light at Clearfield Street and Hunting Park Avenue.Police said the two men got into an argument with the people in the car next to them when someone in the other car pulled out a rifle and fired. Both men in the first car were injured.A 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest managed to drive to Temple University Hospital. He is now in critical condition.Police said his 27-year-old passenger died from three gunshot wounds to the head.Police continue to investigate both of these incidents.