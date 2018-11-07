The list was unveiled Wednesday as part of Good Morning America's "Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson."
We have a VERY special edition of @toryjohnson's Deals and Steals featuring @Oprah's favorite things! Find the deals here: https://t.co/9VIk1DHjAN #GMADeals pic.twitter.com/ePtPK69PyX— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 7, 2018
Each year the media icon curates a list of dozens of items that have earned her stamp of approval, whether they be cool gadgets, beauty products or kitchen accessories. In addition to catering to diverse interests, it includes a wide range of prices. O, The Oprah Magazine selected 107 products, making the list the longest it's ever been. This year, the list includes 50 items under $50.
Can you believe it? Halloween is behind us. Elections have passed & we're into “the most wonderful time of the year”! I’ve been busy curating delights for foodies, fashionistas, techies, EVERYBODY! Please enjoy more than a few of my Faaaavorite Things. https://t.co/lETHs8frVC pic.twitter.com/Ax90t2JH4S— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 7, 2018
Here are highlights from the list.
Popinsanity Artisanal Popcorn: Popcorn Gift Bag & Tins
Cost: $30 to $180
EMPOWERED by Maya J: Bracelets
Cost: $38
Vionic: Gemma Mule & Plush Slippers
Cost: $60-$80
Echo: Faux Fur Vest
Cost: $89
LA RELAXED: Jumpsuit
Cost: $168
truMedic: InstaShiatsu + Foot Massager
Cost: $199
