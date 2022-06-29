4th of July: Jersey shore businesses hoping for a busy holiday weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=12002263" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Get ready to pay more for fireworks this year. Jillian Mele reports for Action News on June 27, 2022.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11999870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 4th of July weekend travel is going to cost you. Annie McCormick reports for Action News on June 27, 2022.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Businesses at the Jersey Shore are preparing for the July 4th holiday weekend.And while the effects of inflation have been evident for many businesses, they're still hopeful that people will visit their local vacation spot -- and spend money.That includes fishing charters."We've been booked a week and a half, two weeks out at this point," said Andrew Cummings, owner and operator of Sailor's Delight Back Bay Fishing in Wildwood.He's looking forward to a great summer on the water, even though they had to raise rates for their fishing trips due to soaring gas prices.He said he hasn't had to raise prices in three years."Thankfully, now prices have been coming down slowly. Hopefully, by the end of the summer if it keeps going, we might be able to restore back to one of our original prices," said Cummings.Urie's Waterfront nearby is getting ready for a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend, especially on their covered outdoor dining area overlooking the marina.The restaurant is also getting ready to open a newly-renovated pub and is still taking applications for hostesses."We've definitely been hiring. We're okay with servers now. We still need hostesses for the summer," said assistant manager Megan McDonald, adding that business has been good so far this summer.On the boardwalk, businesses are hoping for a busy weekend, too.Lola's Beach Gear is a popular spot for toys and souvenirs, but employee Raymond Cruz says so far it's been a slower summer compared to this time last year."Everybody trying to save their money. Gas is so high. Food is high and everything else," said Cruz.Still, they'll have more staff on hand for the holiday weekend."We got extra people just in case at nighttime we need more people," said Cruz.But the folks at Seaport Kettle Corn say this year people seem more relaxed compared to last year."Now the kids are out of school, 4th of July weekend is coming-- looking forward to having a lot of people hit the boards," said Patty Evans.Folks we talked to are a little nervous about the weekend forecast, but they're still confident, stocking up and preparing for crowds.