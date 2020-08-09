6 people shot; including a pregnant woman in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting involving six people in the city's Mantua section.The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 3800 hundred block of Poplar Street.Police say three of the victims are female, with one of them being pregnant. A man and two children were also shot.Police say a 59-year-old woman was shot in the left foot, and an 18-year-old woman-shot in the right arm.Also, a 24-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the right thigh, an 18-year-old male suffered two graze wounds to the lower back police say.A 17-year-old male was shot in the left leg, and an 18-year-old male was shot in the right calf.Investigators found 28 shell casings at the scene. Police say the group was having a barbecue at a nearby park.The victims were all taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition. Police said they are unaware of the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.Police said they are looking for four to five potential shooters. These shooters are said to have been dressed in all black at the time of the incident.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.