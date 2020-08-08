6-year-old girl shot during West Philadelphia gun battle released from hospital, $10K reward offered

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6358841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Exclusive video obtained by Action News shows suspects engaging in a gunfight that injured a 6-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The mother of a 6-year-old girl shot earlier this week in West Philadelphia says her daughter has been released from the hospital.The mother to Action News Friday Night the child was in good spirits.Action News obtained exclusive video of the gun battle that happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 900 block of North 42nd Street.Witnesses said people inside two cars pulled up and started shooting at each other while families on the block were having a cookout.At least one bullet struck the 6-year-old girl in the chest while she was in front of her home.The young girl was taken to Temple University Hospital and then transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS or 911.