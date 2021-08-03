6-year-old scientist creating experiments, and memories, in Pottstown, Pa.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One family in Pottstown, Pennsylvania found a way to keep their child learning and excited about science.When 6-year-old scientist Anthony Scotti puts on his lab coat, it's time to get down to business.Anthony has always loved science, and during the pandemic, the now rising first-grader discovered a new interest: conducting experiments and recording them to share with family and friends.He picked up lots of facts along the way."I learned that Neptune has a moon called Triton," shared Anthony.Even this serious scientist isn't immune to what so many faced at home during the pandemic while trying to work- the sights and sounds of the rest of the household."'Baby Shark' is in the background. I didn't ask for anything in the background," stated Anthony, as he explored planets in one recorded experiment while his younger brother listened to a very catchy song.Parents Chris and Lauren Scotti, who both work from home, can be seen floating through the frame, overseeing his efforts and nurturing his interest."We just found that he loved doing these videos of science because he loves to talk in front of a camera," said Lauren.Chris added, "Once we got him going, it's just something he sort of jumped into."Exploring planets, growing crystals- the experiments run the gamut.Anthony loves his school and was able to spend much of this last year in person, but still - with extra time at home - this interest kept him engaged.As children go back to school, Lauren recommends looking for creative ways to spark children's interests."Just finding something your kid has a passion for and letting them explore it, I think is very important to help them grow and learn, and I think that's some of the best experience they can get," Lauren said.Lauren continued, "This is his thing. It's just letting him have fun and learn while he's doing it."