63-year-old Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A Charlotte teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

A SWAT team found 63-year-old Emma Ogle and her husband, Michael, dead inside their home Wednesday morning, WSOC reported.

Detectives said a relative went to the home in the 9800 block of Hambright Road in Huntersville when Michael Ogle, 59, failed to show up for work Wednesday morning.

That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.

Once swat officers entered the home, they found both people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Ogle, a teacher at Garinger High School, allegedly began a relationship with a 17-year-old student in the spring and it turned sexual during the summer.

She had been suspended with pay from the school pending an investigation.

Ogle was arrested on Halloween but had bonded out of jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottencrapechild abuseteacher arrestedsex crimesex abusemurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase home
Images released of car after boy shot in head walking home from school
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
AccuWeather: Rain moving in today, brief wet snow in the Poconos
Berks Co. woman accused of taking photos of dead nursing home residents
EXCLUSIVE: South Philly carjacking victim speaks, SUV used in robbery spree
Show More
SPCA finds puppy stolen from Philadelphia headquarters
Police release surveillance video of suspect in Fox Chase homicide
Arrest made after driver fatally strikes man walking dog in Philly
Kenney announces plan to combat gun violence in Philly
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
More TOP STORIES News