Crime Fighters: Who Killed Destiny Gonsalves-Charles?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A simple task turned deadly for a young woman who was just beginning her life.
Maria Gonsalves-Perkins says her sister, 19-year-old Destiny Gonsalves-Charles, always had a smile on her face.
"Destiny was a very bright young adult, very active, loved animals, wanted to go to school to be a nurse," said Gonsalves-Perkins. "Anytime Destiny was around she's always laughing, always having a good time."
Maria says the evening of Wednesday, September 5, 2018, ended like any other day. She had just gotten home from work when she noticed she missed a couple of calls.
"Someone said 'hey you might, you need to call your mother. We can't get in touch with your mother.' And I was like, 'well just tell me what's going on,'" she said.
That's when they were told Destiny had been shot while walking a dog along the 6300 block of Cherokee Street in the city's Germantown section.
Destiny was shot in the stomach and tragically died five days later.
"It devastated our family, but it devastated a community too," Marie said. "You didn't see people outside, you didn't see people on their porches. And I think that people deserve to feel safe."
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
"If you say something you are not just doing right by our family but you're doing right by the whole community," said Maria.
