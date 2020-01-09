Community & Events

Localish Presents: Some of the Best Philly has to offer

You can hire this poet to write poetry on demand for you

EMBED More News Videos

Just give this poet a topic, and he will write you your own customized poem.


Watch as these local artist melt glass garbage Into cool new stuff

EMBED More News Videos

Take some old alcohol bottles and add 2000 degrees of heat and you get these amazing decorative pieces to fill any home.



Woman Creates Masterpieces With Only a Dirty Driveway and a Powerwasher

EMBED More News Videos

You won't believe this power washer artist's amazing creations!



The Popsicles with a Special Purpose

EMBED More News Videos

From rainbow popsicles for equality to other messages of social justice, these sweet treats aim to change the lives of Philadelphians!



Piggyback Treats are pet treats from an unlikely source!

EMBED More News Videos

This Philly couple salvages would-be-waste to create pet treats!



Ever wanted to rent a chicken? Now you can!

EMBED More News Videos

Rent the Chicken wants you and your family to enjoy farm-fresh eggs, without the commitment!



Meet Chunk, your neighborhood vegetable stealing groundhog!

EMBED More News Videos

This gardener wasn't expecting to fall in love.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfyi phillylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News