At Home With Adam Joseph - DIY tricks and tips while quarantined

Adam in his garden, building raised beds with his children Hannah and Jacob.

For many of us, staying home during the COVID crisis is a real challenge, especially if you have kids.But for Adam Joseph, it's an opportunity to virtually invite people over as he tackles all sorts of projects from home decor to cooking, gardening and parenting.You watch 6abc meteorologist Adam Joseph on the air, now you can see him in action at home!Adam is truly a jack-of-all-trades. He has been spending his quarantine time cooking, exercising, remodeling, building garden beds and being a great dad, with activities like storytime and family photo shoots!He shares all of his DIY tips -- including his recipes -- and hopes to inspire people to use this time at home to stay active and engaged.