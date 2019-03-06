8 arrested for a burst of deadly gun violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eight suspects have been arrested for a burst of deadly violence that resulted in 43 shootings over just four city blocks.

Prosecutors say the violence played out in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia between January of 2017 and February of last year.

In all, three people were killed, 35 were shot and injured, including a 12-year-old boy and 59-year-old woman.

The Gun Violence Task Force says the retaliatory shootings were fueled by petty slights and social media posts.

