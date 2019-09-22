8 injured, including 2 firefighters, in 3-alarm fire at Upper Macungie nursing home

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two firefighters were injured and residents were evacuated after 3- alarm fire ravaged an assisted living community in Upper Macungie early Sunday morning.The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Heather Glen Senior Living Center on the 400 block of Blue Barn Road.Officials said the fire started at the outside rear of the facility and quickly escalated to three alarms after it climbed up a wall and spread to the roof.According to reports, 82 residents and five staff members were inside of the building when the fire broke out. At least six of the residents had to be rescued by firefighters using ground ladders. Those six residents were taken to area hospitals.Two firefighters were injured fighting the blaze: one fell from a ladder and was treated at the scene, another was transported to a local hospital for what officials said were non-life threatening injuries.Fire crews called a LANTA bus, where the residents who did not suffer any injuries are being sheltered as efforts to contain the blaze continue.