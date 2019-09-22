8 injured, including 2 firefighters, in 3-alarm fire at Upper Macungie nursing home

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two firefighters were injured and residents were evacuated after 3- alarm fire ravaged an assisted living community in Upper Macungie early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Heather Glen Senior Living Center on the 400 block of Blue Barn Road.

Officials said the fire started at the outside rear of the facility and quickly escalated to three alarms after it climbed up a wall and spread to the roof.

According to reports, 82 residents and five staff members were inside of the building when the fire broke out. At least six of the residents had to be rescued by firefighters using ground ladders. Those six residents were taken to area hospitals.

Two firefighters were injured fighting the blaze: one fell from a ladder and was treated at the scene, another was transported to a local hospital for what officials said were non-life threatening injuries.

Fire crews called a LANTA bus, where the residents who did not suffer any injuries are being sheltered as efforts to contain the blaze continue.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nursing homepennsylvania newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: Vigil held as search continues for missing NJ girl
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
NJ mom believes missing teen may be victim of human trafficking
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
'There are lot of kids running:' Shooting at Phila. high school football game
Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts
4 die after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah
Show More
Allentown K-9 dies after battle with cancer
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
1 killed in ATV crash in Buena Vista Township, N.J.
Police make arrest in 1985 hijacking that left Navy diver dead
EEE, rare mosquito-borne virus, found in Atlantic County, N.J. resident
More TOP STORIES News