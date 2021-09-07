september 11

9/11 attacks: By the numbers

By Jocelyn Fiset
EMBED <>More Videos

9/11 attacks: By the numbers

NEW YORK -- The 9/11 terror attacks were the deadliest ever to occur on American soil.

On that Tuesday in September 2001, 19 members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda coordinated attacks using hijacked U.S. airliners.

The group of terrorists deliberately crashed two airplanes into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center and a third plane into the Pentagon.

The fourth flight crash-landed in a Shanksville, Pennsylvania, field. It is believed that the hijackers crashed the plane in that location, rather than their unknown target, after the passengers and crew attempted to retake control of the flight deck.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day, a day that will never be forgotten in the hearts of the American people.

9/11/01 TIMELINE: How the September 11, 2001 attacks unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how the terror attacks unfolded on September 11, 2001.



Here's a look back at the September 11 attacks by the numbers.

Victims:


  • 2,977 people were killed (and countless more suffered serious injuries and long-term health issues)
  • 2,753 died at the World Trade Center site
  • 343 of them were New York City firefighters
  • 23 were NYPD officers
  • 37 were police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
  • 184 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon
  • 40 were killed on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania
  • Countless victims and first responders are still dying due to 9/11-related illnesses
  • The victims ranged in age from two to 85 years. Approximately 75-80% of the victims were men.
  • As of 2021, 1,647 (60%) of 2,753 WTC victims' remains have been positively identified, according to the medical examiner's office. Two new identifications of victims -- Dorothy Morgan and a man whose name is being withheld at the request of his family -- were announced Sept. 7, 2021.


More facts:



  • 19 men hijacked four planes
  • The estimated economic loss during the first two to four weeks after the World Trade Center towers collapsed was $123 billion.
  • It took 3.1 million hours of labor to clean up 1.8 million tons of debris at Ground Zero. Cleanup officially ended May 30, 2002.


PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City

The Associated Press and CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyseptember 11terrorismu.s. & worldseptember 11thseptember11terror attack
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTEMBER 11
Night Before 9/11: NYC newscast before terror attacks
9/11 Timeline: How the September 11 attacks unfolded
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
What to expect when trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind resumes
TOP STORIES
WATCH: David Murphy signs off after 31 years with Action News
All lanes of PA Turnpike in Montgomery County reopened
Biden surveys storm damage in New Jersey
Pa. school mask mandate in effect, but controversy continues
AccuWeather: Beautiful today, storm chance Wednesday night
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
Nipah virus outbreak in India? State battered by COVID now on alert
Show More
Computer chip shortage could keep car prices sky-high until 2023
4 US citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border
What to expect when trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind resumes
2 injured in drive-by shooting in North Philly
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
More TOP STORIES News