'A Christmas Story' house for sale: Childhood home of Ralphie Parker goes on market in Cleveland

Is the Christmas Story house for sale? The home of Ralphie Parker, played by Peter Billingsley, at 3159 West 11th Street in Tremont, is on the market.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ralphie Parker's childhood home on West 11th Street in Tremont is officially up for sale.

The Bumpus House, museum, and a detached garage home to a 1939 Ford LaFrance firetruck like the one in the movie are including in the sale.

The owner paid $150,000 for it back in 2004 when he bought it off Ebay.

The list price is currently unknown.

But the owner said that it was time to put the house up for sale.

The new movie, "A Christmas Story Christmas," comes out later this month. It was filmed overseas in Hungary and Bulgaria.