Philadelphia firefighter dies after building collapse in Fairhill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia firefighter has died after a building collapsed in Fairhill early Saturday morning.Fire crews initially responded to the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue just after 2 a.m. for a fire at a the three-story restaurant and residential building.The fire was put out and a family was able to escape the incident without any injuries.As fire crews continued to work on the structure, just before 3:30 a.m., the structure collapsed while five members of the fire department and an L&I inspector were still inside.Four firefighters and an L&I Inspector were pulled from the rubble and transported to Temple Hospital.Unfortunately, one Philadelphia firefighter died in the collapse.According to fire officials, that firefighter had 27 years on the force.This is an active investigation.