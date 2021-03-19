Building It Better Together Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans

PANELISTS:

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- In this, Action News Anchor Nydia Han moderates a panel of local community leaders and influencers to discuss the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community due to the pandemic and mounting political rhetoric across the country.Topics discussed will include the history of Asian discrimination in the U.S., debunking the 'model minority myth', personal stories of triumph over bias, and ways for everyone to combat bigotry and hatred.Action News Reporters Jaclyn Lee and Christie Ileto contribute. Pennsylvania native and 'Bling Empire' Reality Star Kevin Kreider weighs in on images of Asian Americans in society.(D) New Jersey- Executive Director, Asian Arts Initiative- Attorney/Civil Rights, Acting Exec. Director, Phila. Human Relations Commission- Local award-winning playwright - "Pandemic,"- SEAMAAC- Owner, Seorabol- Community Organizer- Executive Director, Asian Americans United- Executive Director, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission- Regional Director, American Jewish Committee- Executive Director, Philadelphia Chinatown Development Center