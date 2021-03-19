6abc Studios (WPVI) -- In this 6abc Building It Better Together Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans, Action News Anchor Nydia Han moderates a panel of local community leaders and influencers to discuss the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community due to the pandemic and mounting political rhetoric across the country.
Topics discussed will include the history of Asian discrimination in the U.S., debunking the 'model minority myth', personal stories of triumph over bias, and ways for everyone to combat bigotry and hatred.
Action News Reporters Jaclyn Lee and Christie Ileto contribute. Pennsylvania native and 'Bling Empire' Reality Star Kevin Kreider weighs in on images of Asian Americans in society.
PANELISTS:
U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D) New Jersey
Philadelphia Councilmember Helen Gym
Anne Ishii - Executive Director, Asian Arts Initiative
Randy Duque - Attorney/Civil Rights, Acting Exec. Director, Phila. Human Relations Commission
Katie Lu - Local award-winning playwright - "Pandemic,"
Andy Toy - SEAMAAC
Chef Chris Cho - Owner, Seorabol
Sarah Min - Community Organizer
Alix Webb - Executive Director, Asian Americans United
Chad Lassiter - Executive Director, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission
Marcia Bronstein - Regional Director, American Jewish Committee
John Chin - Executive Director, Philadelphia Chinatown Development Center
Resources
Stop AAPI Hate
Asian Americans United
Asians Advancing Justice
Philadelphia Development Corporation
Woori Center
Asian Arts Initiative
SEAMAAC
Penn Community for Justice
Philadelphia Police Asian American Advisory Committee
Philadelphia Human Relations Commission
Pa. Human Relations Commission
American Jewish Committee
More Links
Wissahickon High School junior creates play about anti-Asian bias
Follow Chris Cho on TikTok - @chefchrischo
Building It Better Together Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans
6ABC TOWN HALL HEALTHCARE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News