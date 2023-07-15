Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter doing first stand-up shows in Philly

This is Lisa Ann Walter's first time bringing her stand-up routine to Philly, a city that clearly has her heart.

You can see her July 20, 21 and 22 at Helium Comedy Club.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter is coming to Philadelphia next week for three nights of shows at Helium Comedy Club.

"I cannot wait," Walter says. "I'm so thrilled to get to hang out with my people, the people who I hear have been throwing beautiful love towards me. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson tell me that my people in South Philly are excited to see me. I can't wait to go. I hope somebody takes me for a hoagie."

Walter tells our Alicia Vitarelli that filming was set to begin soon on the third season of Abbott Elementary.

But the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike has halted all production, for now.

She says this fight is not for what she calls "millionaire Hollywood stars," but everyone, like her, who is working for a living.

"Sheryl and I, that's how we bonded," Walter says. "That's how we became best friends because she was a single mother and I was single mother. We took the jobs. We hustled every job we could to make your ends meet. We weren't rich by any stretch of the imagination. We worked hard."

She says she is over the moon to be a part of Abbott Elementary.

She says Philly feels like home, and you can see her July 20, 21 and 22 at Helium Comedy Club.