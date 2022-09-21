'Abbott Elementary' back for season 2 with plenty for Eagles fans

Fresh off a big win at the Emmys, West Philadelphia's own Quinta Brunson says there's way more Philly pride, more episodes, and more fun beyond the walls of her fictional Philadelphia grade school.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Abbott Elementary is back Wednesday for the much anticipated season 2 here on 6abc.

"We get to have more fun, more meaningless fun, sitcom fun, and I'm really excited about that," Brunson says. "We're also going to go to our characters' homes more. For the first season, I really wanted the focus on staying in the four walls of Abbott, but now we get to leave and have a little bit more fun. We are going on some field trips, so to speak."

Quinta was home Monday night, cheering on her Eagles at the Linc and hanging with Swoop and Questlove.

And speaking of the Birds, you'll see her hometown team love front and center this season.

The show is also, of course, a love letter to teachers, inspired by her own mother.

Brunson is taking money from the show's marketing budget and buying school supplies for teachers.

Abbott Elementary, season 2, premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. on 6abc.