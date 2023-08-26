WATCH LIVE

Montgomery County high school football game postponed after juvenile found with gun at event

The gun was loaded, according to investigators, but no shots were fired.

Saturday, August 26, 2023 2:43AM
ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County say they abruptly postponed a football game on Friday night after a juvenile brought a gun to the event.

It happened at Abington High School during the game against Cheltenham High School.

Police say they gained intelligence that a fan of Cheltenham's football team was going to bring a gun to the game.

When they discovered the juvenile with the weapon, officials say a decision was made to postpone the game.

The gun was loaded, according to investigators, but no shots were fired.

There is no word yet on charges at this time.

It is unclear if the game will be made up.

