2 ghost gun distributors to temporarily halt sales in Philadelphia as part of settlement

Polymer 80 and JSD Supply are currently among the largest suppliers of ghost guns confiscated in Philadelphia, officials say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced the details of a settlement with the makers of so-called 'ghost guns' on Wednesday.

Mayor Cherelle Parker was joined by members of the city's law department and police officials to discuss the settlement agreement resolving a lawsuit that was filed last year.

The City of Philadelphia filed the lawsuit with co-counsel GIFFORDS Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and Hausfeld Law Firm in May 2023.

The city claims the companies ship the parts to addresses in Philadelphia without doing any required background checks, and without verifying the identity or age of the people purchasing the parts.

According to city officials, the lawsuit alleged that companies Polymer 80 and JSD Supply perpetuated the gun violence crisis and threatened the public's right to health and safety by illegally distributing unserialized ghost gun kits.

On Wednesday, officials showed examples of ghost guns and revealed that the settlement prohibits Polymer 80 from advertising or selling ghost gun kits in the city and surrounding counties for four years.

It also bans JSD Supply from selling those kits in the entire state for the same amount of time.

Additionally, city leaders say they receive $1.3 million in compensation, which will be used to prevent and remediate the harms caused by gun violence.

That payment from Polymer 80 will be spread out over four years.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says ghost guns are prevalent throughout the city.

"We look at the most recent shooting that we had. Last year, the Kensington shooting where the individual had an AR-15, was a ghost gun. And even more recently, last week when we had our shooting at the Eid celebration, six guns were recovered. Two of those were ghost guns," he said.

Bethel also said he's grateful for the city's efforts to get ghost guns off the streets.

"Ghost guns are a nightmare for law enforcement in Philadelphia and across the nation," he said. "By mitigating a source of untraceable firearms, we're making it harder for criminals and young people to get their hands on these deadly weapons. I applaud the City's tireless work in securing this agreement."

What are ghost guns?

Ghost guns are privately manufactured, home-assembled firearms that are untraceable.

They are acquired without a background check, officials say.

Typically, ghost guns are sold in easy-to-assemble kits and are made by the purchaser into a completed and functional firearm with no serial number.

Ghost guns are often purchased by those who cannot legally buy a firearm, such as minors or people with felony histories, according to police.

Because they are unserialized and cannot be traced by law enforcement, it's unknown how many ghost guns are on the streets of Philadelphia today.