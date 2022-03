ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting in a shopping center parking lot left one person dead in Abington Township, Pennsylvania Monday night.It happened around 8 p.m. just outside of a Wendy's in the Huntingdon Valley Shopping Center on Huntingdon Pike.Police say a 30-year-old man was shot during a domestic dispute. The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.Police have not identified her nor have they said what charges she is facing.No other injuries were reported.