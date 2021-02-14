body found

Burglary, other charges filed after dismembered body found in truck in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with burglary and abuse of a corpse in connection with a dismembered body found in a U-Haul truck in Philadelphia's Somerton section, authorities confirm to Action News.

Taray Herring, 47, was arraigned Saturday morning on those charges as well as counts of criminal trespass, theft, and evidence-tampering, according to court records. He was ordered held without bail.

Police responding to a burglary call in the Somerton neighborhood followed a U-Haul truck that drove away from the property. After they pulled the driver over, they reported finding the dismembered body in a trash bag in the rear of the truck. A weapon was also found. The driver and a passenger were arrested.

Police say they also found more body parts, specifically a leg and a hand, in a dumpster behind a Wawa at Kelvin Street and Bustleton Avenue less than a third of a mile away from the first crime scene in Somerton. Police said the body parts could belong to the same victim.

Prior to the discovery, investigators said someone had called in a burglary in progress at a home and then reported seeing a U-Haul truck leave the scene.

Neighbors identified the owner of the home as Peter Gerold, who operated "Kneading You Therapy," a massage therapy practice out of his house. Neighbors said they noticed Gerold's cars missing earlier this week.



Police have not said if the body found in the U-Haul was positively identified as Gerold. Sources, however, said investigators also found pieces of body parts in an unattached garage behind his home and it looks like someone tried to burn the body, too.

Neighbors said Gerold had several exotic pets like birds, fish and turtles.

He also grew honey and would deliver to his neighbors, said next door neighbor Tiffany McLean.

"He was always willing to help people no matter what; it's so sad," McLean said.

Neighbor Linda Xander said he was known to offer work around the house to people and may have been too trusting.

"We figured he was always helping them do something, you know...I guess this is his payback for doing something nice," said Xander.

The Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court records as representing Herring, declined comment Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somerton (philadelphia)philadelphiacrimetrucksbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia
2 found shot to death in car in Newark
Man found dead in home that caught fire in Camden
Phoenixville man shot dead inside home identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Ice Storm Warning issued for parts of region
Suspect still at large after Walmart shooting
Bucks County dad honors late wife with annual Valentine's Day blood drive
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Graffiti painted outside Trump attorney's Chester County home
24 couples renew their vows on Valentine's Day in Haddonfield
Suspect wanted for damaging Delaware church
Show More
Cape May County Zoo's 17-year-old Snow leopard dies
Couple 'falls' in love on Philly bus, celebrating 73 years of marriage
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
'American Idol' returns with same cast, hopes for normalcy
More TOP STORIES News