Police say two vehicles were involved in the accident and multiple people were taken to the hospital.

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash on 422 westbound has shut down all lanes of traffic in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of 422 near route 202.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the accident and multiple people were taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

All ramps to 422 westbound are closed between 202 and route 23 as police investigate.