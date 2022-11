The impact of the crash took down a traffic light, leaving debris scattered across the street.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to an accident in Trenton just steps from City Hall.\t

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what led to an accident in Trenton just steps from City Hall.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of East State Street and East Canal Street.

The Action Cam was on scene as police surveyed the damage.

The impact of the crash took down a traffic light, leaving debris scattered across the street.

No word yet on any injuries.