Top 6 dining spots in Avalon, New Jersey - thanks to your votes

AVALON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sun, sand and, believe it or not, sushi! We have the Top 6 dining spots in Avalon thanks to your votes!You can start your trip off at the Whitebriar. They're famous for their no shower happy hour, but make sure you don't forget about the sushi. I tried the "Sunshine in Avalon" Roll, and it lived up to the hype.Just down the block is the Princeton, or "The P", which is usually known as the late night party spot. If you've been there in the late night hours you might not have known their menu isn't just bar food. Everything is made in house and beautifully plates. I took the buffalo shrimp and a cold margarita to-go.Cafe Loren has been an area staple for over 30 years. You can grab a bottle for this BYOB and enjoy classic dishes like filet mignon and grilled salmon.Two Albanian born brothers worked their way through Philadelphia and brought their talents to the Jersey Shore with Polpo. It's classic Italian dishes, and some with a spin. You definitely need to try the pasta, they have a gnocchi carbonara on the menu!The Windrift Hotel Tiki Bar is great for a casual and relaxed escape. You have a full view of the beach front. Make sure you get there early, the seats fill up fast!Our last stop on Dune Drive is the Diving Horse. It's an upscale BYOB with a secret garden like patio. You could come here for the tuna tar tar alone, but you can't leave without trying their homemade KIT KAT dessert.