At Home With Adam - Personalized Garden Rocks & Signs

Our kids love creating artwork and showing it off. They also love being in the garden, digging in the dirt, planting seeds and veggies and learning how hard work pays off with fresh produce.
To combine these passions, I thought handmade rocks and signs would be the perfect way to brighten up our gardens. We decorate each garden as a family and make sure the kids have input. We are far from artists, so the more raw and real, the better. Throughout the summer season when, and if, friends or family visit, they will look at the colorful creations and we will remember the fun project. I know the kids will feel proud of their work.
I got this idea after building my raised vegetable garden beds. The new organized look, with a dedicated spot for each type of veggie, deserved a special look. I bought small blank reclaimed wood planks that we could write vegetable names on. Then we'd attach them to a wood stake and insert them into each raised bed. I also thought it would be fun to find rocks in the yard, clean them, and paint them. .
I am making my own signs from wood planks and wood sticks, but there are pre-made signs that also look great. You just need to search for "plant label signs" online. They come in so many different materials, including chalkboard, plastic, and wood. You can find scrap wood pieces, like shims or cedar roofing planks that are broken and unsellable and ask if you can have them free or at a discount. Searching online can bring wonders. Honestly, any material with a flat surface will work. I like the old, distressed look. Another tip is to get those free wood paint stirring sticks and use them as stakes.
WHAT YOU NEED:
STEPS & TIPS:
