At Home With Adam

At Home With Adam - Festive cinnamon stick candle holders

By
Adam's House (WPVI) -- Fall is my favorite time of year. Not just because it is my birthday season, but I love the sights and smells that time of year brings.

With a tough few months with the recent health crisis, I am a firm believer in doing whatever you can to bring joy to your life.

For me, it is anything fall. So, I made cinnamon stick candle holders. They smell amazing, not only the sticks but also the candle.

They are beautiful to look at, smell and I added an inspirational message. It is a triple treat all in one.

Putting this together is quick, simple, inexpensive and foolproof. Only a handful of items are needed.

It is totally up to you on the color of the candle, the string or twine and any small messages or treats you attach to the twine.

These make perfect simple gifts for those you love, or to keep for yourself.

Imagine seeing this on your doorstep from someone who is thinking of you.

WHAT YOU NEED:
  • Candle, real or flameless

  • Cinnamon sticks


  • Elastic

  • Twine or string

  • Scissors

  • Decorations - like bells, a note, gift card, etc.

  • Glue (optional)


STEPS:
  • Place elastic around the middle of the candle

  • Line the outside of the candle with cinnamon sticks - lengthwise up. Wedge the stick between the candle and the elastic. You are welcome to glue the cinnamon sticks to the candle's exterior.

  • Once all are in place, take enough twine or string to wrap around the sticks and candle a few times, then tighten with a knot.


  • Whether you glue it or not, once the twine is secure, you can cut or take off the elastic.

  • This is when you can add an inspirational message, a treat, bells around Christmas time, or a gift card. I attached a small thoughtful gift with the twine and tied the twine in a bow with that message or gift attached. You are welcome to leave it alone and just tie the twine in a bow.


TIPS:
  • Make sure when you buy your cinnamon sticks you know the length. This way you can have the candle the same or close to the same height at the cinnamon sticks.

  • It is up to you if you like the cinnamon sticks higher or lower than the candle.

  • Glue will secure them, but if you tie the string or twine hard enough, the sticks will stay in place.

  • You can use ribbon over the twine for a more decorative look.

  • If you are nervous about the flame, find a candle in a glass jar for added protection, or use a flameless candle.


You can see more of what I have been doing to stay healthy and happy at my Facebook page. or here on the At Home With Adam webpage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestscoronavirusinstagram storiesat home with adamcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
At Home With Adam
Adam Joseph's colorful bright fun rainbow birthday cake
Adam Joseph's different kind of pizza crust
Adam Joseph's Favorite Garden Perennials
AT HOME WITH ADAM
At Home With Adam
Adam Joseph's colorful bright fun rainbow birthday cake
Adam Joseph's different kind of pizza crust
Adam Joseph's Favorite Garden Perennials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty police lieutenant shot during altercation in South Philly
LIVE: Update after police officer arrest in George Floyd death
3 dead, 9 injured in multiple Philly shootings within 3 hours
Philadelphia unveils 'Safer at Home' guide for yellow phase
Gov. Wolf to lift more pandemic restrictions in Pennsylvania
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
NJ child care centers, camps, sports to reopen
Show More
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Then Gusty Thunderstorms
Costco says it's bringing back free samples
More TOP STORIES News