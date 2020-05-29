At Home With Adam - Festive cinnamon stick candle holders

With a tough few months with the recent health crisis, I am a firm believer in doing whatever you can to bring joy to your life.
For me, it is anything fall. So, I made cinnamon stick candle holders. They smell amazing, not only the sticks but also the candle.
They are beautiful to look at, smell and I added an inspirational message. It is a triple treat all in one.
Putting this together is quick, simple, inexpensive and foolproof. Only a handful of items are needed.
It is totally up to you on the color of the candle, the string or twine and any small messages or treats you attach to the twine.
These make perfect simple gifts for those you love, or to keep for yourself.
Imagine seeing this on your doorstep from someone who is thinking of you.
WHAT YOU NEED:
- Candle, real or flameless
- Cinnamon sticks
- Elastic
- Twine or string
- Scissors
- Decorations - like bells, a note, gift card, etc.
- Glue (optional)
STEPS:
- Place elastic around the middle of the candle
- Line the outside of the candle with cinnamon sticks - lengthwise up. Wedge the stick between the candle and the elastic. You are welcome to glue the cinnamon sticks to the candle's exterior.
- Once all are in place, take enough twine or string to wrap around the sticks and candle a few times, then tighten with a knot.
- Whether you glue it or not, once the twine is secure, you can cut or take off the elastic.
- This is when you can add an inspirational message, a treat, bells around Christmas time, or a gift card. I attached a small thoughtful gift with the twine and tied the twine in a bow with that message or gift attached. You are welcome to leave it alone and just tie the twine in a bow.
TIPS:
- Make sure when you buy your cinnamon sticks you know the length. This way you can have the candle the same or close to the same height at the cinnamon sticks.
- It is up to you if you like the cinnamon sticks higher or lower than the candle.
- Glue will secure them, but if you tie the string or twine hard enough, the sticks will stay in place.
- You can use ribbon over the twine for a more decorative look.
- If you are nervous about the flame, find a candle in a glass jar for added protection, or use a flameless candle.
