Affordable Connectivity Program expires, meaning millions could lose internet access

Wednesday, May 1, 2024
A program that helped close the digital divide in the U.S. has come to an end.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) expired Tuesday night.

ACP was a federal benefit through the FCC aimed at lower-income Americans.

Now, millions of recipients will see their internet bills go up by $40 or more, many of them senior citizens and military families.

In Philadelphia alone, more than 177,000 homes were enrolled.

Efforts to extend the pandemic-era program have stalled in Congress.

In the meantime, reach out to your internet provider. Many companies have their own discounted plans for low-income households.

There is also a federal subsidy called "Lifeline" that will cover a small portion of your bill if you qualify.

