Society

Alabama police chief apologizes for officer's 'homeless quilt' post

MOBILE, Alabama -- A police chief in the south Alabama city of Mobile is apologizing for an officer's social media post appearing to ridicule homeless people that was shared widely over the holidays.

The Facebook post showed two Mobile police officers, holding what the post called a "homeless quilt" made of cardboard signs that apparently had been confiscated from panhandlers around the city, according to media outlet al.com.

"Wanna wish everybody in the 4th precinct a Merry Christmas, especially our captain. Hope you enjoy our homeless quilt. Sincerely Panhandler patrol," the post read.

Chief Lawrence Battiste apologized for the post, calling it an "insensitive gesture."

"Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state," Battiste said.

Both officers are recent graduates of the Mobile Police Academy and the picture appears to have been taken inside a police department office, al.com reported.

It is unclear if there will be an investigation or if the officers could face reprimand.

Mobile passed a panhandling law in 2010. It stipulates that asking for money is only allowed outside of a downtown area popular with visitors. Panhandling in the restricted zone can result in a fine of up to $500, community service and up to 6 months in jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalabamafacebooku.s. & worldpolice officer
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News