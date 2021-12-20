covid-19

Dozens of Olney Charter High School teachers call out sick after student's COVID death

Alayna Thach, 17, was an honors student who was looking at colleges.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The latest wave of COVID-19 infections has teachers at a Philadelphia school demanding more be done to protect them in the classroom.

It comes after the death of an Olney Charter High School senior from COVID-19.

Alayna Thach, 17, passed away last week. Her funeral was held on Saturday.

Administrators say 41 teachers called out on Monday, forcing the school to switch to online learning.

Some of the teaching staff became critical of the school's handling of Thach's death.

Aspira, the company that owns the charter school, said it has implemented multiple preventative measures COVID with sanitation and safety.

They released a statement saying, in part, the teachers are "demanding additional safety protocols without citing any relevant detailed claim despite the fact the school administration has taken thorough open measures to protect the health and safety of students and staff."

The union fired back, saying:

"Aspira's dishonest reaction to pleas for safety in the wake of the death of a 12th grader just last week from COVID-19 clearly illustrates their depraved priorities - more concerned with their public image than with the safety of students and staff."

Thach was an honor student who was looking at colleges. A representative for Aspira said staff and students are taking it hard, and they arranged for in-person counseling on Monday.
More TOP STORIES News