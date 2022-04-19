6 people injured, dog killed when fire rips through Allentown, Pennsylvania home

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Six people were hospitalized and a family dog was killed after a three-alarm fire burned through a home in Allentown on Tuesday morning.The Action Cam was at the scene as the flames chewed through the home on the 300 block of Washington Street at about 6 a.m.Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames coming from the second floor.Four children and two adults were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest to be treated for smoke inhalation.None of the adults or children were seriously injured, but officials said a family dog died in the blaze.Officials said the fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes and the cause remains under investigation.