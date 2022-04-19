house fire

6 people injured, dog killed when fire rips through Allentown, Pennsylvania home

Four children and two adults were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest to be treated for smoke inhalation.
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Six people were hospitalized and a family dog was killed after a three-alarm fire burned through a home in Allentown on Tuesday morning.

The Action Cam was at the scene as the flames chewed through the home on the 300 block of Washington Street at about 6 a.m.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames coming from the second floor.

None of the adults or children were seriously injured, but officials said a family dog died in the blaze.

Officials said the fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes and the cause remains under investigation.

