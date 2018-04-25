Allison Mack, 'Smallville' actress, granted bail in NVIXM sex cult case

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the court appearance by actress Allison Mack. (Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend was granted bail Tuesday while fighting charges that she helped recruit female sex slaves into a cult-like group.

A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed to release Allison Mack on $5 million bond and place her under home detention in California. She'll be living with her parents at their home in Los Alamitos as she awaits trial.

The "Smallville" actress was charged with sex trafficking last Friday after federal prosecutors said she worked as a slave "master."

She pleaded not guilty.

Mack, 35, appeared in tan jail smocks for a brief court appearance. She only spoke to answer "yes" when the judge asked her if she understood the bail conditions.

Among those conditions: No contact with current or former members of the secretive group known as NXIVM. She'll also be subject to electronic monitoring and restrictions on computer and cellphone use.

Mack starred in The CW network's "Smallville," a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.
Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group. He allegedly sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.

Raniere also denies wrongdoing.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cultarrestcelebritycelebrity arrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News