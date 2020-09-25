Amber Alert: Child abducted in Montgomery County by man in body armor

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police have issued an Amber Alert after a child was abducted in Montgomery County.Police say 7-year-old Giselle Torres was abducted around 2:18 p.m. Friday at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park, Pa.Giselle Torres is about four feet tall and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white tank top and purple tights.The child was reportedly abducted by 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres. Police say he was wearing body armor, a facemask and glasses.Juan Pablo Torres is described as a Hispanic male, about 5'4" tall weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.He was driving a white or black Dodge Charger with an unknown registration.Call 911 right away if you have any information.