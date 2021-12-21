missing girl

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl from San Antonio last seen Dec. 20

EMBED <>More Videos

What is an Amber Alert?

HOUSTON, Texas -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl out of San Antonio.

According to police, Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on Monday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg in San Antonio.

Lina is described to be a white, 4 foot tall, 55-pound girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.



Lina has straight, shoulder-length hair but last had it in a ponytail, according to police.

She's believed to be in grave danger, according to police. Anyone with information on Lina's whereabouts is urged to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniosafetysearchamber alertmissing girlmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Officials plead for help in finding teen following tornado outbreak
New details emerge in case against mom of NJ teen who went missing
Mom of missing NJ teen charged with child endangerment
Missing teen Jashyah Moore found safe
TOP STORIES
Suspect shoots officer, homeowner, himself; police injured in crash
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
Drexel, Penn issue booster requirements; Cheltenham goes virtual
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Perfectly preserved baby dinosaur discovered curled up inside its egg
Philly police investigate 2 homicides
Show More
Video shows Bucks County officer saving newborn
Jalen Hurts has 3 TDs, Eagles come back to beat WFT
Kellogg strike ends as union workers vote to accept new contract
Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged
Furry porch pirate caught on video stealing candy in Ocean City
More TOP STORIES News