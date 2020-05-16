Amber Alert issued for two missing PA children

LEBANON COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police have issued an Amber Alert for South Lebanon Township Police Department in Lebanon County.

Police are searching for two abducted Hispanic males both with short black hair and brown eyes.

Jayden DEJESUS a 6-year-old male, over 3 feet tall, thin build wearing a red Michael Jordan shirt, jeans, and multi-colored sneakers.

Angel DEJESUS, 11-year-old, 4 ft 9 in tall thin build wearing a white Nike shirt and blue jeans. They were both last seen on the 300 block of East Evergreen Road in South Lebanon Township Lebanon County.

Luis DEJESUS-ARROYO Hispanic male 29-years-old. Driving a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer gray color 4-door sedan PA tag KZZ2158.



They were reported abducted by a Luis DEJESUS-ARROYO Hispanic male 29 -years-old wearing a mustard yellow shirt & driving a 2009 Mitsubishi grey or silver 4-door sedan PA tag KZZ2158.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling Lebanon County 717-272-2054 at 911.
