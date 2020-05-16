Amber Alert issued for two missing PA children

Police are searching for two abducted Hispanic males both with short black hair and brown eyes.
Jayden DEJESUS a 6-year-old male, over 3 feet tall, thin build wearing a red Michael Jordan shirt, jeans, and multi-colored sneakers.
Angel DEJESUS, 11-year-old, 4 ft 9 in tall thin build wearing a white Nike shirt and blue jeans. They were both last seen on the 300 block of East Evergreen Road in South Lebanon Township Lebanon County.
They were reported abducted by a Luis DEJESUS-ARROYO Hispanic male 29 -years-old wearing a mustard yellow shirt & driving a 2009 Mitsubishi grey or silver 4-door sedan PA tag KZZ2158.
Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling Lebanon County 717-272-2054 at 911.