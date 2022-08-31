State police issue Amber Alert for 13-year-old girl abducted by man in Reading City

According to police, Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who was abducted by an unknown male in Reading.

According to police, Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The teen is believed to have been abducted by an unknown man who was last seen traveling in a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a PA registration.

Janae is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 106 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and pink and purple pants.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call 911.