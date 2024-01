Check out the American History Museum in South Jersey for a blast from the past

On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited the American History Museum in Deptford, New Jersey.

In South Jersey, there's one museum that's easy to miss if you're not paying attention.

In South Jersey, there's one museum that's easy to miss if you're not paying attention. On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited the American History Museum in Deptford, New Jersey.

In South Jersey, there's one museum that's easy to miss if you're not paying attention. On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited the American History Museum in Deptford, New Jersey.

In South Jersey, there's one museum that's easy to miss if you're not paying attention. On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited the American History Museum in Deptford, New Jersey.

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Delaware Valley is full of historical sites and museums to visit.

In South Jersey, there's one museum that's easy to miss if you're not paying attention.

Those who go, however, say it's well worth their time.

On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited the American History Museum in Deptford, New Jersey.

Action News Photographer Tom Kretschmer takes us on a unique trip back in time.

Watch the video in the player above for more information.